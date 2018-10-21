Auditor General concerned over lack of action on recommendations

Auditor General Deodat Sharma has expressed concern at the low rate of implementation of recommendations made in his 2016 report on the public accounts and urged government to put measures in place to correct the situation.

“Overall, I am concerned with the lack of action towards the implementation of these recommendations, since 58% … have not yet been fully implemented,” Sharma said in his 2017 report, which was presented to the National Assembly last Thursday.

He reminded that each year, his office issues recommendations to Ministries, Departments and Regions that are designed at improving systems and practices at these entities and improving the governance and accountability mechanisms…..