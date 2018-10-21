Guyana News

Cancer survivor, 76, hit by car during trip home from awareness event

By Staff Writer
Injured: Bibi Amina Hassan

A 76-year-old cancer survivor is currently hospitalised after she was allegedly struck down by a driver on Friday afternoon while returning home from a cancer awareness event.

Bibi Amina Hassan, of Lot 10 Bagotstown, East Bank of Demerara, who sustained injuries to her head and limbs, is currently admitted as a patient in the Female Surgical Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). Her condition is listed as stable.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the accident occurred around 1.30 pm on Friday while Amina was crossing the Bagotstown Public Road to make her way home…..

