Clair Chappell: Ten years a winner against breast cancer

“I was not prepared for it but I knew that something was wrong and then the doctor broke the news and I started to reach out to my aunts and other people. But you know what? I did not think I was going to die. I did not have those thoughts, because the doctor told me it was at the early stage and I know I just had to get treatment,” she said quietly.

Fifty-eight-year-old Clair Chappell is a 10-year breast cancer survivor and wanted to share her journey as in her words it is “nothing to be ashamed of.

“It was November 12th 2008. I remember the date like it was yesterday. I remember I wake up and I feel my left-side breast like biting and I start checking and when I check by the nipple part I feel a lump. The next day, I went to the doctor and he told me I have to do a mammogram and ultrasound…..