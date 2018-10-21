Contract awarded for new Suddie Hospital operating theatre

An operating theatre at the Suddie Public Hospital, in Region Two, is now closer to reality as Cabinet recently noted the award of a $40.9 million contract for its construction.

This is one of four multi-million dollar contracts under the Ministry of Communities which engaged the attention of Cabinet last Tuesday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed during Friday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

Harmon told reporters that the contract was awarded to Builders Hardware and General Supplies.

A month after taking up office in 2015, then Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton had expressed dismay at the state of the Suddie Public Hospital, inclusive of the operating theatre and signalled that major work would have to be undertaken.

Dr. Norton made these observations during a visit in June, 2015…..