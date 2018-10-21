East Coast/East Bank bypass works expected to start in late 2019

With a preliminary study saying that a four-lane highway is most feasible, works on the road link between the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara are expected to begin in the final quarter of 2019, according to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Technical Services Manager Nigel Erskine.

Erskine told Sunday Stabroek that the preliminary report, which was produced by the Indian firm RITES Limited, was handed over to the ministry just over two weeks ago.

“We are expecting that we will have the draft design report about four and a half months from now and after a month from that, the final design with the drawings and the tender documents should be ready by April. After there, it will go into bidding so that would take about another four to six months so by the last quarter of the year we should have a contractor mobilised and some works should start,” Erskine explained…..