Food aid remains top priority for Venezuelan immigrants

Food remains a need for Venezuelan immigrants in Mabaruma, Region One, as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has exhausted its resources.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley told this newspaper that more than 200 immigrants of Warrau descent crossed the borders over the past two weeks in search of food and accommodation.

Elaborating, Ashley said that 63 families, which on average consist of four persons, recently arrived in White Water Village, while 26 individuals arrived in Imbotero, and a further 25 in Yarikita. With the arrival of more immigrants, the Regional Chairman estimates that the total number of Venezuelan immigrants of Warrau descent in Mabaruma is now close to a 1,000…..