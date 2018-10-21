GDF responsible for over half of total overpayments by ministries, dep’ts

According to the latest Auditor General’s Report, 58% of the more than $34 million worth of overpayments discovered within the Ministries and Departments in 2017 were made by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The report found that last year, the GDF overpaid on contracts by more than $20 million, with the majority of that sum notably being spent on one project in which the contractor was paid in excess of $17 million for works that up until August 2018, had not yet been done.

It was stated that a contract for the construction of a timber wharf, the approach and a floating raft at the GDF Coastal Battalion, New Amsterdam, was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in the sum of $52.638 million to the lowest and most responsive of three bidders…..