Independent candidate seeking to continue development started by South Liliendaal group

Among the new contestants at the upcoming local government elections is James Hermanstein, who is running as an independent candidate on behalf of the South Liliendaal Progressive Development Group in Constituency 5 (Sophia/Liliendaal North & South/Pattensen/Turkeyen North & South/ Turkeyen Central & Sophia/Pattensen Central).

The group was officially registered as a Non-Government Organisation last April and Hermanstein said it has already done works in its community without the help of their current city council representative, Deputy Mayor Akeem Peter.

The independent group, which was formed late 2017, presently consists of approximately 22 members, who Hermanstein said are focused on developing the community…..