Mon Repos Pasture man shot dead

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Christopher Swamy, 30, a handyman of 161 Mon Repos Pasture, ECD which occurred about 1.30 am today in front of his yard .

Investigations revealed that the Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams,28, and his spouse Marcia Williams, 38, of Mon Repos ,ECD, were liming and imbibing in front of the now deceased’s home, when they were pounced upon by two masked men, one brandishing a handgun.

The suspects then allegedly relieved Marcia of her cellphone and a sum of cash, lashed her husband Rawle on his head and shot Swamy in the left region of his chest after which they fled the scene.

Swamy and Rawle were rushed to the GPHC; Swamy was pronounced dead on arrival and Rawle was treated and admitted. His condition is said to be stable.

A male suspect has been arrested.