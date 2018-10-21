Guyana News

Mystery fire guts girls’ orphanage

-probe underway into cause

By
The Shaheed Girls Orphanage, located at Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara, engulfed by flames.

A fire of unknown origin gutted the Shaheed Girls Orphanage at Oleander Gardens, on the East Coast of Demerara early yesterday morning, displacing 18 girls and causing millions of dollars in losses.

The fire started at about 6 am and within minutes ripped through the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, located at Lot 7-8 Oleander Gardens.

No injuries were reported as the caretaker and all the girls managed to get to safety.

The fire started on the upper flat and a source told Sunday Stabroek that investigators do not believe it was electrical…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

PAHO/WHO, health ministry to start work on alcohol control policy

By
Guard fatally shoots youth at Vergenoegen chicken farm

Guard fatally shoots youth at Vergenoegen chicken farm

Construction of health ministry head office delayed nearly a year since contract awarded, Audit Office finds

Comments

Trending