Mystery fire guts girls’ orphanage

A fire of unknown origin gutted the Shaheed Girls Orphanage at Oleander Gardens, on the East Coast of Demerara early yesterday morning, displacing 18 girls and causing millions of dollars in losses.

The fire started at about 6 am and within minutes ripped through the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, located at Lot 7-8 Oleander Gardens.

No injuries were reported as the caretaker and all the girls managed to get to safety.

The fire started on the upper flat and a source told Sunday Stabroek that investigators do not believe it was electrical…..