PAHO/WHO, health ministry to start work on alcohol control policy

In the coming days, the Pan American Health Organisation and World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), with input from the Public Health Ministry and stakeholders, will begin developing a policy for the prevention and control of use of alcohol in Guyana.

The project, which will be spearheaded by consultant Dr. Norman Giesbrecht, who has a record of conducting research focused on alcohol policy development, will culminate in February, 2019, with the submission of the final policy document.

The policy’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) state that in the quest to accelerate the implementation of the global agenda for alcohol prevention and control in Guyana, the Ministry requested support for the development of a policy that is aligned with the Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol 2016 and the WHO “Best Buys” for alcohol prevention and control…..