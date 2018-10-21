Swimming with heart: Stephanie Fraser

Growing up on what she described as an ‘island’, there was little doubt that Stephanie Fraser would learn to swim, but becoming one of the best-known swimming coaches in Guyana and cementing her place in a male-dominated arena, happened literally by accident.

While involved in athletics, an accident saw Fraser injuring her knee and swim therapy was the suggested treatment. Thus began her love for the sport and encouraged by her first swim coach Vibert Charles, it developed into an affair that has become sweeter with time.

But the mother of two is not only into swimming, she has also done judo and karate. Furthermore, she is an accomplished seamstress, so much so that at one time she outfitted swimmers for local and overseas meets…..