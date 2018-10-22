Berbice doctor injured after car slams into parked tractor

A Berbice doctor sustained minor injuries about his body after he slammed into a tractor which was parked in an empty lot along the Bengal Public Road, Corentyne yesterday morning.

Dr. Jalaluddin Hafiz Ally, who is in a stable condition, is said to be nursing injuries to his head and hands.

According to investigators, Dr. Ally of Lot 418, Number 55 Village, Corentyne, was proceeding to New Amsterdam around minutes to 8 am yesterday in motor car, PSS 4327, when he overtook motor car, PWW 554, which was being driven by Police Corporal, Ansel McDonald.

Investigators say that after Dr. Ally overtook the corporal’s car, he then saw a lorry reversing west from a gas station located in Bengal Village, Corentyne and a car coming in the opposite direction. As such, he pulled in back resulting in his car coming into contact with the corporal’s car. Investigators said yesterday that this caused the doctor to lose control of his car and it slammed into the tractor, #23574.

Officer in Charge of Traffic, B Division, Timothy Williams when contacted yesterday said, it was a “minor accident” and that all of the information regarding the accident was with the force’s public relation’s officer, who he said Stabroek News should make contact with.