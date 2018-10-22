Convict in QC compound murder gets sentence reduced

The Court of Appeal on Friday reduced a 30-year manslaughter sentence dealt to Noel Adonis, to 18 years, after finding that the judge who heard his trial did not discount the almost six years he had spent on remand awaiting trial, as required by law.

The new 18-year sentence is to take effect retroactively from June of 2013, when the sentence was imposed.

The now 45-year-old Adonis had been convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of his sister-in-law, Ishroutie Deonarine, called “Suzie,” in the Queen’s College compound on September 14, 2007…..