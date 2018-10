A 61-year-old former prison officer accused of stealing $500,000 worth of clothing, was on Friday placed on bail by a city court.

It is alleged that on September 18th, 2018, between Cummings and Orange Walk, Christopher Lyte stole a quantity of clothing valued $500,000 from Kelwin Yaw.

Lyte, who appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, was placed on $100,000 bail after denying the charge, and will return to court on November 2nd, for his next hearing.