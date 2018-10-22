Gov’t seeking extra $19M for relief operations

Government is seeking an additional $19.210 million to cover the cost of various relief efforts by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), including the provision of relief supplies to Venezuelan migrants and emergency repairs to an illegally dug well in the Diamond Housing Scheme.

According to the third financial paper laid in the House on Thursday, the Ministry of the Presidency is seeking, as part of its Defence and National Security Programme, an additional $19,219,654, having already been allocated $100 million.

Of that sum, $4.8 million is earmarked for relief supplies, including food for the more than 2,000 mostly-indigenous Venezuelans who have crossed into the hinterland regions, specifically Regions 1 (Barima-Waini), 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and 9 (Upper Essequibo-Upper Takatu)…..