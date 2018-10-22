GuySuCo still awaiting funds for recapitalization works

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is still awaiting the sums required to revamp its operations but last week received $1.2 billion for operational expenses in addition to $2 billion secured previously.

In August, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Dr Harold Davis Jr had said that GuySuCo could not begin the implementation of any of its modernisation plans as it had not yet received the required sums from the $30 billion that was secured by government’s holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and its Special Purpose Unit (SPU).

Asked about the matter last Thursday, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan told Stabroek News that another disbursement had been made…..