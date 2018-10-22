Guyana News

Labourer gets bail after denying ecstasy possession

By Staff Writer
Kenton Haynes

A labourer was granted bail by the Chief Magistrate earlier this month after he denied being found with almost half a pound of ecstasy pills in his possession.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to Kenton Haynes, 32, of 347 First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that on October 17th, at Orange Walk and Charlotte Street, Haynes had in his possession 559 pills, weighing 219.7 grammes, for trafficking…..

