Minister Lawrence recounts breast cancer diagnosis

As a breast cancer survivor, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence promises to push for the purchase of a mammography machine in the next budget so women can have free routine screening.

Lawrence who was diagnosed with stage one of the disease last March said she does not want other women to experience what she passed through.

She told a gathering of mainly students of St. Rose’s High and Christ Church Secondary last Friday that it was her faith in God and strong support from family, along with treatment, that helped her to overcome the monster…..