Mon Repos handyman shot dead in robbery

By Staff Writer
Christopher Swamy

A Mon Repos man was fatally shot during a robbery as he celebrated with his family at his home early yesterday morning.

Dead is Christopher Swamy, 30, a handyman and father of one of Lot 161 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police said the incident occurred at around 1:30 am yesterday.

In a statement, the police said that investigations revealed that Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams, 28, and his sister Marcia Williams, 38, of Mon Repos, ECD, were liming and imbibing in front of the deceased’s home, when they were pounced upon by two masked men, one of whom was brandishing a handgun…..

