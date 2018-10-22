Three die in Puruni Trail accident

This story is developing and will be updated.

Police in Bartica ‘F’ Division say they are currently investigating an accident late yesterday afternoon at Kumung Kumung Trail, Puruni River that claimed three lives.

Those who died are Clifford Anthony, 24, a porter of Itaballi Landing, David Cho-Wee-Nam, 52, a miner of Four Miles, Bartica and Jude James, 39, a miner of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. A statement from the police said that their bodies are presently being transported to Georgetown for storage and post-mortem examinations.

The police said It was reported that a truck (GWW 4811) transporting about 44 drums of diesel was driving up a hill when it developed mechanical problems and began to descend. In the process, it reportedly turned- turtle twice.

At the time, there were two persons inside of the cabin with the driver and two others in the tray.

Three occupants died whilst the driver Ravi Dookram, 29, of 757 Section C, Block Y Golden Grove, EBD and his stepson Steve Carr, 18, were taken to the Bartica Hospital.

The driver was later medevacked to the GPHC.

Investigations are in progress