Zeelugt miner charged over cigarettes argument murder

A miner was today remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Daniel George, who was stabbed during an argument over cigarettes at a Mazaruni River landing last week.

Parsram Ramnauth, 35, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him. It is alleged that on October 16 at Barakat Backdam, Mazaruni River, Ramnauth murdered George.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence.

According to the prosecutor, the file relating to the matter is incomplete as the post-mortem report is outstanding.

Ramnauth told the court that on the night of the incident, he was beaten by four men, which caused his eye to swell.

Chief Magistrate McLennan later remanded the accused to prison and adjourned the matter for October 31, when it is expected to be heard at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

It was previously reported that while Ramnauth and George were imbibing at around 8pm on October 16, an argument erupted over cigarettes during which George, 20, was fatally stabbed in his abdomen and right eye with a knife by the accused.