Ammonia gas leak sends dozens of Pritipaul Singh Investment’s workers to hospital

By Staff Writer

An ammonia gas leak at Pritipaul Singh Investment Inc’s McDoom, East Bank Demerara offices yesterday afternoon resulted in at least two dozen employees, including two pregnant women, being rushed to the Woodlands Hospital for medical attention.

Vishnu Panday, Assistant Managing Director of the company, when contacted last evening, confirmed that several employees of the company’s McDoom location were taken to the Woodlands Hospital for medical attention as a precautionary measure after the pipe through which the ammonia gas flows, burst.

He added that having taken into consideration the welfare of its employees, management decided to close operations for the remainder of the day while they work to contain the gas that had escaped…..

