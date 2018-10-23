Cabinet asks Ramjattan to seek advice from experts on shoring up prison security

The APNU+AFC Cabinet believes that acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels and staff should have systems in place for early detection and addressing of prisoners’ concerns as those have the propensity to spiral out of control and cause unrest, Minister of State Joseph Harmon says.

It is in this vein that Cabinet requested that Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan set up a special team of security experts to discuss how the overall prison system can be strengthened in the near and short-term while Samuels was directed to immediately address concerns raised by the prisoners.

The team was assembled and Ramjattan told Stabroek News that he met with them on Friday and they gave short and long-term recommendations. The recommendations are similar to those discussed and proposed at Cabinet…..