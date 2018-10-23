Guyana News

Case dismissed against East La Penitence man over high-powered rifle

By Staff Writer
Caesar Gonsalves

The prosecution failed to prove its case resulting in firearm and ammunition charges being dismissed against an East La Penitence man who was arrested in January last year after the discovery of a high-powered rifle in an apartment complex at Turn Drive, East La Penitence, South Georgetown.

Caesar Gonsalves had been charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was alleged that Gonsalves, 29, of Turn Drive, East La Penitence, on January 12, 2017, at Tucville, Georgetown, had in his possession a .45-calibre rifle without being the holder of a firearm licence. It was also alleged that he had in his possession a 9mm round of ammunition…..

