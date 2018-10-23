CJIA project remains on schedule for December deadline – Patterson

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project is still on schedule to be completed by December 31, according to Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Patterson said the new Arrivals and Departure sections have been opened to passengers. He added that two of the boarding bridges are operational while two more will be operational next month.

“There are other ongoing works at the airport: we’re preparing a new access road, a new roundabout at the airport and some internal works. So, CJIA is up and running. With the International Civil Aviation Conference Organisation (ICAO) conference coming up in November and American Airlines starting operations on November 14, we hope to show off the country and attract other carriers as well,” Patterson stated…..