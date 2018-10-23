Digicel has slashed capital expenditure here by 80%

Over the past three years, Digicel has slashed its capital expenditure in Guyana, moving from investing US$14.3 million in 2016, to US$2.8 million in 2018, a cut of approximately 80 per cent.

This is according to a Digicel debt offering memorandum of September 14 this year.

Over the past year, the debt-laden Irish telecommunications firm has downsized its workforce here by half and reduced its customer care service from 24 hours to 12 hours…..