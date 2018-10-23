Guyana News

Digicel has slashed capital expenditure here by 80%

-according to debt offering memo

By Staff Writer

Over the past three years, Digicel has slashed its capital expenditure in Guyana, moving from investing US$14.3 million in 2016, to US$2.8 million in 2018, a cut of approximately 80 per cent.

This is according to a Digicel debt offering memorandum of September 14 this year.

Over the past year, the debt-laden Irish telecommunications firm has downsized its workforce here by half and reduced its customer care service from 24 hours to 12 hours…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Soldier drowns in Rupununi River

Ammonia gas leak sends dozens of Pritipaul Singh Investment’s workers to hospital

Ammonia gas leak sends dozens of Pritipaul Singh Investment’s workers to hospital

Five pump stations to be constructed for $985m

Five pump stations to be constructed for $985m

Comments

Trending