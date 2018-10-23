Guyana News

Draft 10-year policy recommends overhaul of mining law

-to remove excessive ministerial discretion, ambiguities

By Staff Writer
Sherwood Lowe (DPI photo)

Amending the mining legislation to reduce “excessive” ministerial discretion and remove ambiguities is among the recommendations in the draft 10-year mining sector policy.

The Draft National Mineral Sector Policy Framework and Plan 2019-2029 was recently made public and stakeholder consultations are now underway on the document.

In its recommendations, it states that to the extent that predictability and certainty in a country’s mining legislation are factors in investment decisions and international ranking assessments, Guyana should accordingly update its legislation…..

