Draft 10-year policy recommends overhaul of mining law

Amending the mining legislation to reduce “excessive” ministerial discretion and remove ambiguities is among the recommendations in the draft 10-year mining sector policy.

The Draft National Mineral Sector Policy Framework and Plan 2019-2029 was recently made public and stakeholder consultations are now underway on the document.

In its recommendations, it states that to the extent that predictability and certainty in a country’s mining legislation are factors in investment decisions and international ranking assessments, Guyana should accordingly update its legislation…..