Drivers on trial over woman’s death at Diamond to learn fate on Friday

A new date has been set for a ruling in the matter involving Keith Hollingsworth and Ron Walker, who were charged with causing the death of a woman last year along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara public road, where she was struck after exiting a car near the Diamond Hospital.

It is alleged that Walker, a truck driver of 77 Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Hollingsworth, of 88 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, on August 21st, 2017, at Diamond Public Road, drove GDD 9817 and PJJ 8918, respectively, and caused the death of Samsoonisha Batulan.

The men are on trial before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Magistrate Latchman had set yesterday for a ruling on the matter but the men are now expected to learn their fate on Friday.