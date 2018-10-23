Five pump stations to be constructed for $985m

Five pump stations are to be constructed in four different regions for a total sum of approximately $985 million and the Ministry of Agriculture has invited firms to bid for the projects.

In an advertisement published in the October 17th edition of Stabroek News, the Ministry, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), invited suitably qualified and experienced bidders to tender for the construction of pump stations in Regions Two, Three, Four, and Five.

The project will be divided into five lots and will see the construction of two pump stations in Region 4 at Hope and Nooten Zuil on the East Coast of Demerara with the engineer’s estimate for this lot tagged at $234 million and $232 million respectively…..