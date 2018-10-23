Immigration department to bolster operations at Parika

The Ministry of Citizenship yesterday said it is concerned about the number of Venezuelan migrants arriving at Parika, Essequibo Islands- West Demerara Region (Region Three) without documentation as well as those not presenting themselves to immigration authorities and it will be boosting its presence in the area.

At a meeting of the National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix mandated the Immigration Department to buttress its operations at Parika, Region Three while working closer with the Ministry of Public Health to document, screen and vaccinate persons arriving via that route.

To date, the Immigration Department says it has recorded a total of 2,779 migrants here, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency noted…..