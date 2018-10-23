When Mariska Gittens-McEwan gave birth to her daughter several years ago, she wanted the best for her; this included a hair product that would nourish her daughter’s hair without irritating her scalp.

It was this desire that led to what has now become Kishy’s Curly Cocktails, a homemade hair oil made, of course, by Mariska herself.

Gittens-McEwan, who during an interview with Stabroek News described herself as a passion-driven, creative and ambitious woman who is also a mother, wife and so much more, said the product came to life with the birth of her now five-year-old daughter…..