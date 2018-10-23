Labourer remanded on manslaughter charge

A labourer was today remanded to prison after he was charged with the unlawful killing of Seon Harry, who was stabbed to death after an argument over a bicycle last Thursday.

Darius Barrington, 31, of Lot 634 ‘A’ Field Sophia was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It is alleged that on October 18, at Conservancy Dam, South Sophia, he unlawfully killed Harry.

Barrington was not required to plead to the manslaughter charge.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the file relating to the matter is complete. He objected to bail being granted, citing the seriousness of the crime and the nature of the offence.

Jeffers then told the court that on October 17, at about 9pm, Harry and the defendant had an argument over a bicycle that Harry had taken to go purchase food. The following day, the prosecutor stated, Harry and Barrington continued the argument, during which Barrington kicked food out of Harris’ hands. Harris, who had armed himself with a cutlass, chopped Barrington to his head, arm and hand. Barrington, who was armed with a knife, inflicted a chop to Harris, who fell to the ground and subsequently died.

Barrington’s attorney Lawrence Harris told the court that his client was brutally attacked by Harry, who inflicted injuries to his client’s head, arm, stomach and hand. Harris requested reasonable bail for his client, saying that he is not a flight risk.

However, the Chief Magistrate remanded Barrington to prison and transferred the matter to the courtroom of Magistrate Leron Daly. Magistrate Daly further denied bail and the matter was adjourned to November 5.