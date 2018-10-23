Man remanded over ganja in haversack

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after being accused of trafficking in cannabis.

Marlon Belle pleaded not guilty before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to the charge of trafficking 46 grammes of the drug.

According to reports, on the day in question, police ranks went to the Black and White Bridge at Plum Park, Sophia and saw the defendant acting in a suspicious manner. He was contacted and searched and the suspected cannabis was found in his haversack.

Belle was remanded to jail and will have to return to court on October 30th, 2018, for his next hearing.