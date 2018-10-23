No major flooding in Matthews Ridge

A small number of residents were over the weekend affected by flashfloods in Matthews Ridge, North West District, as a result of heavy rainfall.

The Vice-Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Brian Peters told Stabroek News that heavy rainfall began on Saturday evening and continued for an estimated three hours. The rainfall he said, caused water in a nearby creek to rise and partially cover some sections of the area.

However, Peters explained that the situation had been exaggerated since water did not settle on the land as reported by other news outlets, but that the water had receded by the next morning…..