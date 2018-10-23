Police to seek legal advice on triple fatality in Jib accident

The police are currently in the process of compiling a case file in connection with last month’s fatal accident at Jib Public Road, Essequibo Coast which claimed the lives of three persons including a six-month-old infant.

Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram yesterday informed Stabroek News that once this is completed, the file will be dispatched to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward.

The accident occurred around 2.35 pm on September 21, when two vehicles; a car and a pick-up collided while approaching the bridge connecting Jib and Paradise, Essequibo Coast…..