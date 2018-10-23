Guyana News

Soldier drowns in Rupununi River

By Staff Writer
Dead: Teron Halley

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank attached to the group that has been drilling wells in Region Nine drowned yesterday afternoon while swimming in the Rupununi River. 

Dead is 20-year-old Teron Halley, who at the time of his death, was a part of a group deployed in Karaudarnau, South Rupununi. The incident reportedly occurred at around 6pm…..

