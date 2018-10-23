Suspect in murder of Mon Repos man positively identified – Police

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of handyman Christopher Swamy at his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home early Sunday morning was positively identified during an identification parade yesterday.

This is according to Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus who informed Stabroek News that as the investigation continues, investigators were up to yesterday afternoon on the hunt for the second suspect.

Brutus said an autopsy performed yesterday also revealed that Swamy died as a result of a gunshot wound he sustained to his chest…..