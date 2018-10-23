Guyana News

Taxi driver robbed of car at Ogle

By Staff Writer

A taxi driver is now counting his losses after he was attacked and robbed of his motor vehicle and other valuables amounting to a little more than $3M by three knife-wielding bandits posing as customers.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 1.30am yesterday at Ogle Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara during which Dustin Greaves, a resident  of Lot 383 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was robbed of one black Toyota Duke, PWW 6930 valued $2M,  his cell phone and $15,000 cash.

The crime was committed by three men who remain on the lam…..

