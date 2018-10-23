West Dem hospital accused of negligence over death of newborn

A Nismes, West Bank Demerara woman is accusing doctors and nurses of the West Demerara Regional Hospital of negligence over the death of her newborn baby boy on Saturday night at the hospital.

The woman, who already has three children ages 12 to 17, said she was on the floor of the hospital crying out in pain for a long time but was not attended to by the nurses.

“When some patients went to the nurse dem room and tell dem Miss Scott on the floor crying out in pain and like deh baby coming, some ah dem sleeping and some on dem phone and nobody ain’t come,” Christina Scott, 37, of Nismes, West Bank Demerara, told Stabroek News yesterday…..