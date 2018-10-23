White oyster mushroom can be great meat substitute

The locally available white oyster mushroom can be an excellent substitute for meat and twenty-five persons are now equipped with the expertise to cultivate their own crop following a five-day workshop, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The workshop, hosted by the University of Guyana’s Berbice Campus (UGBC), Johns Science Centre concluded on Saturday.

Director of UGBC, Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian told DPI that the aim of the workshop was to minimise the use of inorganic fertilisers by promoting the use of vermicomposting and at the same time highlight some of the health benefits of mushrooms…..