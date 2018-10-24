Guyana News

Attorney General withdraws summonses related to Judicial Review Act

By Staff Writer
Anil Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC on Monday withdrew two summonses which he had pending before the Guyana Court of Appeal in relation to the Judicial Review Act (JRA).

The first pertained to an appeal he had filed after being denied the stay of an order compelling him to operationalize the JRA.

In his second summons, he had been hoping that the court would urgently hear the substantive appeal which he had filed to the ruling delivered by acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC, ordering him to bring the JRA into operation…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Thief jailed for 18 months for seawall robbery

Finance Ministry receives bids for financial management system

Taps flow for Hyde Park, Grove homes 

Taps flow for Hyde Park, Grove homes 

Comments

Trending