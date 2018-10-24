City constables accused by mayor of extorting vendors

Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green on Monday, at the city council’s final statutory meeting before local government elections, expressed concern about city constabulary officers extorting money from vendors.

Chase-Green told the meeting that she was not pleased with the actions of some constabulary officers, after hearing complaints from vendors at Bourda Market that city police are telling them not to pay the council, but to pay them instead.

The mayor accused the officers of demanding monies from vendors, and even threatening to have their businesses moved, if they do not pay the monies requested by the constabulary ranks. ….