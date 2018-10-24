Guyana News

Craig youth to stand trial for attempted murder

By Staff Writer
Morris Khan

A Craig youth who allegedly tried to beat a man to death with a bicycle bar was yesterday committed to stand trial.

Morris Khan, 19, was charged in February with the attempted murder of Oswald O’Brien. It is alleged that Khan, on February 14, at Old Road, Craig, unlawfully and maliciously wounded O’Brien with intent to commit murder…..

