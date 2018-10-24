East Coast highway contractor, police to meet on severe congestion

The contractor for the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project is expected to meet with the police soon to discuss possible remedies that can aid in easing the daily traffic congestion during peak hours, Traffic Chief Linden Isles says.

“We have to try to regulate the traffic… we are expected to meet with the contractors soon and we will have to ask them how best they can work around the peak hours in the morning and afternoons,” said Isles. China Railway First Group Guyana Co Ltd (CRFG) is the contractor for the multi-billion project which is expected to be completed by August 2019.

The road widening and improvement project between Beterverwagting and Mon Repos has left consumers complaining bitterly of the delays they face daily from the snail-paced traffic…..