Forty-seven benefit from joint replacement surgery at GPHC

A collaboration between the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Operation Walk Maryland, saw 47 persons benefiting from much needed joint replacement surgery over the weekend.
Operation Walk Maryland is a private, not-for-profit, volunteer medical service organisation that provides free surgical treatment for patients in developing countries and in the United States.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Dr David Samaroo, Head of the Orthopaedic Department at the GPHC, related that attempts were first made to establish contact with Operation Walk Maryland in 2014…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments