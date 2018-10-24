Forty-seven benefit from joint replacement surgery at GPHC

Guyana News

From right, Dr Khaleshwar Ramcharran; Head of GPHC’s Orthopaedic Department, Dr David Samaroo; Operation Walk Founder Dr Paul Khanuja; CEO of the GPHC, Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis; Co- founder Maria Khanuja; Charles Roland, Chief Operations of Bay View Medical Hospital and John Hopkins Hospital; and Dr Garpal Bhuller, volunteer surgeon.

A collaboration between the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Operation Walk Maryland, saw 47 persons benefiting from much needed joint replacement surgery over the weekend.

Operation Walk Maryland is a private, not-for-profit, volunteer medical service organisation that provides free surgical treatment for patients in developing countries and in the United States.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Dr David Samaroo, Head of the Orthopaedic Department at the GPHC, related that attempts were first made to establish contact with Operation Walk Maryland in 2014…..

