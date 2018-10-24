High Court dismisses PPP’s challenge to void AFC backers’ lists

Justice Navindra Singh yesterday dismissed the court action filed by a candidate for the PPP, who had sought to void the listing of 50 names, including his, as official nominators of rival AFC candidates in the Whim/Bloomfield, Corentyne area.

Based on a police report presented to him, Justice Singh ruled at the High Court in Berbice that the allegation that the AFC fraudulently procured the names of residents listed as backers of its candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) in the Whim/Bloomfield Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) area, cannot be established.

The police were invited to conduct an investigation when the matter was heard in court previously. The case has seen sharp exchanges between the PPP and the AFC…..