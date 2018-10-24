Inaccurate filing resulted in delay of Ministry of Public Security’s payroll –Jordan

This story is developing and will be updated.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan today said that the delay in the payment of members of the joint services is not a result of unavailable finances, but rather the submission of inaccurate information.

In a statement to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Minister Jordan said the Ministry of Public Security’s payroll was released from the Ministry of Finance on October 18.

According to DPI, he further explained that a request for 6141 and Virements was received the following day, with insufficient information. A request for further information was satisfied after 5 pm and a letter for Budget approval sent to the Director of Budget on October 22. Approval was granted, and the funds released the same day.

DPI said that attempts to import the payroll on October 23 highlighted several errors resulting from incorrect postings during the year. According to the Minister, staff worked into the night to correct the detected errors. Staff of the ministry of Public Security, DPI reported, were unable to assist in the process with necessary explanations despite being availed with tables and demonstrations from the technical staff of the Ministry of Finance, for hours. The result therefore was the inability to process the Ministry of Public Security’s payroll to date.

Jordan has assured that the processing of the payroll will continue today, October 24, 2018 with staff of the Ministry of Finance working with those of the Ministry of Public Security to rectify all errors and ensure salaries are paid to the joint services.

The agencies affected include Guyana Prison Service and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).