Soldier who drowned in Rupununi reportedly suffered cramps

By Staff Writer
Teron Halley

Teron Halley, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank who drowned  on Monday evening in the Rupununi reportedly suffered cramps in the water which caused him to drown.

Halley, 20, of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice was attached to the GDF/Brazilian group that has been drilling wells in Region Nine and was deployed at Karaudarnau, South Rupununi at the time of his death.

Up to press time, the GDF had not issued a release on the young man’s death. Attempts to contact the Public Affairs Department for a comment also proved futile…..

