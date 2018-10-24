Taps flow for Hyde Park, Grove homes 

“This feels good. Do you know how long I’ve waited for this?” Nicole Westford of Hyde Park, East Bank Essequibo said while washing her face for the first time with water piped into her home, thanks to a new service from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“We used to have black tanks catching rainwater and have that run through our pipes and we set up pipelines since 2010 because since then we were promised. However, we now have pipe water!” she told DPI.

Westford is one of over 50 residents in the communities of Hyde Park and Grove, East Bank of Essequibo now enjoying running water in their homes as a result of the recently laid pipes, DPI said…..